170602 Gill Creek Park 1

National Grid crew, from left, Dan Keating, Earl Daniels and Bill Schmid, spruce up the Peace Garden at Gill Creek in June of 2017.

 JAMES NEISS

Gill Creek Park once again has a public basketball court.

“Gill Creek Park previously had basketball courts, and we’re glad that we were able to help bring them back. Now, our court is on par with a professional basketball court,” said Ron Anderluh, the revitalization coordinator for Niagara Street Neighborhood Revitalization. The organization works with the city to keep the neighborhood clean, maintain public spaces and perform regular road maintenance, according to the city.

A grand opening ceremony is set for 2:30 p.m. Monday.

“The city is glad to be able to provide this amenity to Gill Creek,” Mayor Robert Restaino said. “Working with our partners on Niagara Street we continue to look for ways to further enhance the park for local residents.”

