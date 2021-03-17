New BAM! exhibit celebrates Western New York artists

A new exhibition celebrating three Western New York artists is under way at The Buffalo Art Movement (BAM!) gallery space in Buffalo.
The show, titled "Perspectives on Abstraction," features artists Jeannine Mullan, Sherry Arndt, and Travis Keller. The exhibit focuses on the ways in which these artists explore techniques, colors, materials, and abstract ideas.
Since opening its doors in December of 2020, BAM! has become an exciting force in the Buffalo-Niagara art scene as it carries out its mission to deliver a new gallery experience where artists and art lovers can unite and interact.
While discussing the new show, Dr. Francisco Hernandez-Illizaliturri, the founder of BAM!, said, "We believe in the vision, diversity, and quality of our Western New York artists. BAM! continues to highlight the best work produced by local talents. Our community will have the opportunity to better understand the inspiration, materials, processes, and unique style of works created by Jeannine, Travis, and Sherry.”
Dr. Hernandez-Illizaliturri continued, “we are grateful for the positive reception we have received since our opening. From the beginning, our mission was to create an exhibition space for artists that is free of any biases and also moves away from the traditional gallery setting.”
Information provided about "Perspectives on Abstraction” reveals how each artist created their art works for the exhibit. “In her quest to challenge the conventions of traditional image-making," Mullan explores "movement inherent in the natural world with the pliability of organic materials to create paintings that express emerging and dissolving forms simultaneously.”
Arndt taps into her life experiences during the pandemic "to combine layers of paint and textured materials to create works that speak to the history of the constellation of emotions we all hold behind the facade we present to the world.” Keller examines a dystopian world of cascading neon cityscapes. Influenced by science fiction, Keller’s palette "pushes viewers to reflect on the pressures of existence throughout an infinitely interconnected landscape.”
"Perspectives on Abstraction” is running through April 23 at BAM!, which is located at 255 Great Arrow Avenue (the former Pierce-Arrow Motor Car factory), Suite 200, Buffalo.
Reservations are encouraged when visiting the gallery. Face masks and social distancing are required. A temperature reading will be taken before admission. bam716.com
FRITZ GIVES BACK: Niagara Falls-born artist Fritz Proctor IV, who was featured in my page one story here in the Gazette on Dec. 26 of last year, now has a combined total of almost 3.8-million followers on TikTok and Instagram. That’s nearly the population of Los Angeles, the nation’s second largest city. His conceptual videos, in which he mixes colors to match everyday objects, are a popular social media event.
His successful show at the BAM! gallery in Buffalo resulted in many paintings being sold and a good feeling for the extraordinarily talented young artist. He has decided to give back.
Proctor, who attended elementary and high school in Niagara Falls, is hoping to raise $10,000 through GoFundMe, all of which will be donated to the Niagara Falls school system. The money raised will be used to provide students in need with art supplies, scholarships, and cultural field trips.
On his GoFundMe page, which is headlined: “Art Supplies for Students in need,” Proctor writes: “If you are here, it means you understand the importance of art. Unfortunately, art is usually the first subject to be defunded in America's Inner City Schools. Art is crucial in the development of children’s minds.”
Proctor emphasizes his education in Niagara Falls and writes that the city is is full of hardworking, optimistic people. He states that his “home is important to me and art is important to me.” The money raised will be used to provide students in need with art supplies, scholarships, and cultural field trips. gofundme.com
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. He also writes about other arts and entertainment subjects. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
