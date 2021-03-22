Nemi seeks seventh term in 11th District

Niagara County Legislator Tony Nemi (R-C) is seeking his seventh term in office in the 11th District which covers the Town of Pendleton, the 3rd Ward of the City of Lockport and a piece of the Town of Lockport.
Nemi has lived and worked in the City of Lockport his entire life. When he first started to think of getting involved politically, he realized he couldn’t run for common council, because he was an employee of the city, but was then asked to consider running for Niagara County Legislature.
“I was successful my first try and I enjoy it immensely,” Nemi said. “The people, helping them out where ever I can, talking with them. It’s something I really like to do and I want to continue to do it.”
“Most of the positive (feedback) has been, ‘I called you, you returned my call. It may not be something that we want to hear, but you get back to us,’ ” Nemi added.
He also noted that he’s been very accessible, certainly not afraid to talk to residents even when just “out-and-about” and mentioned that he has been involved in projects such as restoring the Palace Theater in Lockport, and getting the Town of Pendleton’s community center up and running, as well as, helping church and service groups, senior citizens and veterans.
Getting into what his plans include for constituents, Nemi said COVID-19 took the wind out of the sails of small businesses in his district and he considers it his job to help them as much as possible.
“(By) using our economic development and our IDA, we’ll be able to help out that way. We’ve done great things clearing up brown fields and getting those properties back on the market,” Nemi said. “We’ve had loan programs and grant programs – and I think – if we continue to do that we’re going to see a better atmosphere for business.”
On the same page is the repair and rehabilitation of the county’s infrastructure. Nemi said that the restoration of Tonawanda Creek Road is something he feels was necessary to rehabilitate the area.
“That was really two different projects that were combined,” he said, noting one was a collaboration with Erie County. “One of them was just on this side of Niagara County, … that’s the road that was was crumbling and it took a couple years to get that up and running. Then from Campbell Boulevard to Irish Road, near Good Shepard Church, we’ve been able to widen that road and put bike paths on both sides.”
Nemi said that projects like Tonawanda Creek Road should be attended to through use of federal relief funds, citing that such projects bring growth and jobs.
As the Town of Pendleton’s county representative, Nemi has also weighed in on the solar project, Bear Ridge Solar, that has been proposed there.
“I have repeatedly said that no one is against green energy, but New York state should not ignore the wishes of a community, override local zoning ordinances and essentially force these projects on us,” Nemi said in a press release. “We will fight Albany and New York City politicians to preserve the character of our communities.”
Finally, Nemi said that he is now retired and has more times to devote to the community.
“I sit on 14 boards and committees with the county, because I’m freed up during the day,” he said. “I chair administration, I vice-chair for community service. I’ve co-chaired some ad hoc committees, one on minority hiring – so, I’m busy.”
“I enjoy doing it, and again, I’d like the chance to continue,” he concluded.
