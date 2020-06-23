NeighborWorks Community Partners Niagara Falls will receive a $14,969 grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Housing Counseling program, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).
The federal funding will support the work of NeighborWorks Community Partners Falls as they provide Niagara Falls residents with a variety of homeownership resources related to buying, repairing or keeping a home. Services include: home buying education, financial literacy, credit repair assistance, home energy assessment, and more.
“Navigating the home buying process is confusing and convoluted. NeighborWorks Community Partners Niagara Falls is there to help guide residents through the process,” Higgins said.
Founded in 1979 as Niagara Falls Neighborhood Housing Services, in 2016 the Niagara Falls agency joined Rochester, Black Rock-Riverside, and West Side Neighborhood Housing programs under the NeighborWorks umbrella. Together they have assisted thousands of Western New Yorkers.
June is National Homeownership month. For more information on the services available through NeighborWorks Community Partners – Niagara Falls visit: www.nwcpniagarafalls.org/services/.
