Daughters of Charity Ministries, Inc., through its Mission & Ministry Impact Program, has awarded Mount St. Mary’s Neighborhood Health Center $20,000 to provide free COVID-19 antibody testing at the center, located at 3101 9th St. in Niagara Falls.
Since 1992, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital has operated the Neighborhood Health Center, serving individuals and families throughout Niagara Falls, regardless of their ability to pay. Even before the pandemic, many Niagara Falls residents were experiencing long-term health disparities, community isolation, and related health challenges. The impact of COVID-19 has been disproportionately severe for those whose health was already at risk, heightening the existing disparity between residents.
“Offering COVID antibody testing at a location like the Neighborhood Health Center is consistent with the holistic approach of our clinic,” said Sister Nora Sweeney, DC, a case manager at the center. “By integrating this testing with other services offered at the center, patients will have greater access to care in a setting where their healthcare provider is among professionals who are sensitive to their needs and situation.”
Antibody testing works in conjunction with COVID-19 testing by identifying individuals who are immune to the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive antibody test indicates that the patient was likely infected with COVID-19 in the past and may have some immunity to the virus. Antibody testing can also give public health officials a better understanding of the presence of infection in the community and assist in research efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mount St. Mary’s NHC provides comprehensive family practice, prenatal and pediatric care. Anyone interested in COVID-19 antibody testing or accessing other healthcare services at the NHC is encouraged to call 284-8917.
