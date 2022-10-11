A federal grant for a research project about the old Cataract House will lead to more of its history being preserved.
The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded $249,369 to the University of Buffalo earlier this year, through the Collaborative Research grant program. The money will go towards creating a print manuscript and website about Cataract House, a hotel built along the Niagara River with a history of Underground Railroad activity. The manuscript is titled “From the Cataract House to Canada: African American Activism and the Underground Railroad in the Niagara River Borderland.”
“This collaborative research award brings together scholars from across New York and Canada to create a book and website that will present and preserve the amazing history of activism that brought freedom seekers to freedom on the international borderland of Niagara Falls,” said Doug Perrelli, the director of the UB Archaeological Survey. “The project will delve deeply into the historic context of the Underground Railroad and the specific people that helped so many to escape slavery. The perspectives of descendants of freedom seekers and the local community will help us recognize and celebrate enormous gains made for humanity that occurred here in Western New York and Southern Ontario.”
Established in 1825, Cataract House was a world renowned luxury hotel that became one of the most important stops on the Underground Railroad. The staff of African-American waiters, led by head waiter John Morrison, brought countless freedom seekers to safety across the border to Canada. The hotel’s peak featured guests including Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.
Some famous cases of escaped slaves reaching Canada include Cecilia Jane Reynolds (1847), a woman named Martha (1853) and Patrick Snead (1853).
The hotel property was purchased by a developer in 1945 who sought to restore it, but a fire later that year destroyed the structure; its remains were demolished a year later.
The University of Buffalo Archeological Surgery started a dig at the site in 2017 and discovered several structural remains and artifacts. The dig was funded through a grant from the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Commission and performed in conjunction with the City of Niagara Falls and Niagara Falls State Park.
The Cataract House manuscript project is one of 226 humanities projects across the country receiving a share of $31.5 million in the National Endowment for the Humanities’ most recent funding round, which goes towards humanities research, education, preservation and public programs.
“For over a decade, the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area has worked alongside the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Commission to fund and expand the research surrounding the role of the Cataract House in the Underground Railroad,” said Sara Capen, the executive director of Niagara Falls National Heritage Area. “This history, specifically the role of the African-American waiters, is the foundation of the visitor experience at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. Our organizations are thrilled that the research will continue under this grant and the long under-told stories of the Cataract House will proceed to inspire visitors to the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.”
Last month, Heritage Park between Old Main Street and Niagara Falls State Park was renamed Cataract House Park in honor of the hotel that stood on the site. A new marker from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation was unveiled explaining the history of the hotel.
