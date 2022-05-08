A new 988 number for Mental health-related calls, which begins July 18 nationwide, will help centralize mental health calls and make contacting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline easier.
The 988 number connects callers with trained counselors, who can defuse mental health crises, connect callers with mental health resources and send emergency assistance as needed.
“It’s definitely advantageous. It’s an easy number to remember,” Cortland Deputy Police Chief David Guerrera said, explaining that the National Suricide Prevention Lifeline helps mitigate some of the calls the city of Cortland Police Department would receive. “Without a crisis number, our calls would skyrocket. They’re able to de-escalate people and connect them with services.”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be simplified to a 988 number and will act as an emergency number for those in a mental health crisis.
In Cortland County, the future 988 provider will be the Contact Community Crisis Services line, based in east Syracuse, which responds to calls from Central New York, Northern New York, Albany and Westchester counties.
Trained counselors respond to calls from people who are in a mental health crisis. The organization is part of the National Suicide Prevention LIfeline.
Sharon MacDougall, director of community services for the Cortland County Department of Health, called the new number a positive development.
“I’m honored to be a committee co-chair on this New York State Office of Mental Health 988 state-wide stakeholder process and have advocated for Cortland and other rural communities’ mental health service crisis support needs,” MacDougall said in an email. “I’m working collaboratively with state and local partners to help make accessing phone crisis support easier for Cortland residents through the smooth transition to 988.”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255 and will still be an active number, connecting calls to the nearest National Suicide Prevention Lifeline center.
The New York state budget includes $35 million to implement 988 for the 2023 fiscal year increasing to $60 million in the 2024 fiscal year, according to the state Office of Mental Health.
