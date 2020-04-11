The novel coronavirus severely hinders the movements of everyday life. But even within its scope, the world continues to turn.
Gas, bills, rent, mortgage; college tuition for semesters that may be entirely remote; broadband internet to access those classes. The list goes on. Some days it seems like food can't make it to the table.
"The best thing to do is to log onto mybenefits.ny.gov," said Pat Cudney, a representative of Niagara County Department of Social Services. "It's a website and it's run by the state. You can apply for SNAP (food stamps) benefits on there, you can also apply for HEAP (heat and electric bill help) on there. You can check your EBT (cash or food stamp assistance) balance, there is many things you can do on that website. That's the easiest way."
"Other than that, people can call in and request an application be mailed to them. They can stop in at either of our offices and ask for an application, and that can be for SNAP, that can be for cash assistance, or for Medicaid."
Megan Lutz, interim commissioner for the Niagara County DSS, said there's been an increase in applications for assistance, but there are no plans to expand services at this time. She also said, the applications were processed by county employees, but the programs themselves mostly dependent on federal aid.
"Nothing formal has been discussed of expanding benefits," she said. "There's been no call from state or federal levels at this time."
While new applicants are being encouraged to apply online, those already receiving SNAP, Temporary Assistance Cash Benefits (TA) and Medicaid should be alerted that their benefits will continue if their case's recertification falls in March, April or May. If recertifications were scheduled for any of those three months and were unable to be processed, the assistance will continue for three more months. However, if the case was processed, or was deemed ineligible because it failed to provide documentation, no further assistance will be provided.
"Every situation is different," Cudney said in regard to anyone thinking of seeking benefits. "We really need to get the people to apply either through us, or go through the website. The website is probably easier for people because it will guide them through."
The website is mybenefits.ny.gov. The Department of Social Services can also be reached by phone at 278-8400, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.