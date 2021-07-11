New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office announced that 196 firearms were turned in to Niagara Falls police during Saturday’s gun buyback event at St. John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Firearms turned in Saturday included 92 handguns, 80 long guns, four assault rifles, and 20 non-working or antique guns.
Unloaded firearms, whether they worked or not, were accepted — with no questions asked — in exchange for a prepaid gift card. An assault rife earned $250, a handgun was worth $150, rifle or shotguns were worth $75 and non-working and antique guns were $25. An iPad was given to all those turning in working handguns and assault rifles as well.
To date, James’ office has taken in more than 1,600 firearms out of communities through gun buyback events and other efforts since taking office in 2019. Since 2013, OAG has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York state and has successfully collected nearly 3,600 firearms.
“Gun violence is a public health crisis that is endangering communities across the state,” Attorney General James said in a release. “From going after the violent drug rings responsible for this violence, to hosting these gun buybacks statewide, we are doing everything in our power to get guns off our streets and out of dangerous hands. We thank our partners in law enforcement for their invaluable support in this effort and shared commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers are safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.