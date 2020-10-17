Near peak foliage predicted for some of region

Beautiful fall colors continue to appear across New York state, with gorgeous peak leaves expected in most upstate regions this weekend, according to volunteer observers for Empire State Development’s I LOVE NY program.
In the Greater Niagara region, Erie County spotters in East Aurora expect 80% color change by the weekend, with shades of yellow and a touch of red against the remaining green leaves. Reports from Springville and Boston predict 90% change and just-past-peak foliage. While leaves have lost their brilliance from last week, many remain on trees. Foliage will vary between peak and near-peak in Buffalo and the surrounding communities, but look for an average of 60% transition, with color change slightly progressed south of the city compared to north of Buffalo.
In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Chautauqua County foliage spotters predict peak colors this weekend. Cattaraugus County spotters in Ellicottville predict past-peak foliage with nearly complete color change and bright shades of burnt orange and yellow, plus some deep purple accents.
In Wyoming County, reports from Warsaw predict 85% change and peak foliage this weekend, with bright seasonal colors. In Genesee County, spotters in Batavia predict peak foliage with 80% change. In Niagara County, Niagara Falls should see peak foliage and more than 75% change. Lewiston spotters expect 75% color change and peak foliage with increasing amounts of red as maple leaves become more prominent. Spotters in Orleans County from Albion expect 50% change this weekend, with near-peak conditions, but heavy rain and wind have caused significant leaf droppage.
The Chemung County city of Elmira will see near-peak foliage with 80% color change and bright, colorful reds, oranges and golds emerging on the hills. Livingston County spotters reporting from Geneseo expect 60% change this weekend with bright rust, amber, yellow, copper and reddish brown leaves. Recent rain and wind have caused some of the early-changing trees to lose their leaves, but many of the oaks and beeches are still green. South of Rochester, Monroe County spotters in the Brighton predict more than 55% change and near-peak to peak foliage. There are still lots of green trees, but more yellow and orange leaves are appearing, making for a beautiful foliage display. North of Rochester, reports from Greece predict 65-70% transition, with a nice blend of brilliant red, orange and yellow leaves, along with some green and some leaf droppage. The colors continue to be bolder south and west of Rochester, into the hills and away from the lake.
In the Adirondacks, peak foliage and near-complete color change will be found throughout Warren County, according to spotters in Lake George. The county’s northern communities of Thurman, Hague, Johnsburg and Chester can expect vibrant shades of red, bright yellows and deep oranges. South of Lake George, look for almost total change. Spotters in Queensbury predict 95% color change and peak foliage with very brilliant red, orange and yellow leaves.
In Central New York, Montgomery County foliage at the Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site will be at peak this weekend, with 90% change and bright orange and yellow leaves, along with some brilliant reds and deep purples. In Chenango County, spotters in Norwich predict 85% or more change this weekend and brilliant peak colors. Peak foliage is also arriving in Otsego County, according to reports from Cooperstown and Oneonta, with 85% change and mostly yellow leaves. Schoharie County spotters reporting from Middleburgh expect up to 100% change and peak foliage this weekend.
In the Capital-Saratoga region, Albany County spotters at Thacher State Park in Voorheesville project 80% leaf change by the weekend, with brilliant peak leaves of orange and red. Nearby reports from Altamont along the Helderberg Escarpment predict nearly total change with peak to just-past-peak foliage. Spotters in Cohoes at the Cohoes Falls expect more than 75% color change and near-peak to peak conditions with mostly gold, yellow, orange and burgundy leaves, along with some brilliant reds. Greenwich in Washington County should see peak conditions with 85% color change this weekend.
