SANBORN — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency has implemented a new local labor policy that requires investigation of assisted companies to ensure compliance with its local labor requirement.
The requirement is that 90% of project employees reside permanently in the "local labor area," which includes the counties of Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Genesee and Orleans. The possible penalty for falling below the minimum is termination of financial assistance such as sales, mortgage and/or property tax exemption.
According to NCIDA counsel Mark Gabriele, the old local labor policy stated the agency's right to conduct investigations of assisted companies to ensure compliance with the requirement, but there were never any investigations since the policy was adopted in 2014.
The new policy requires the agency to conduct at least one investigation of an assisted company per year, the company or companies selected randomly. The NCIDA Board of Directors approved the policy update earlier this month.
Director Scott Brydges, business manager for Ironworkers Local 9, said the new policy will allow for greater accountability and thereby protect local jobs.
“This is taxpayer money that these companies are getting,” he said, “and you’ll want to make sure that they’re helping to keep people in local labor working.”
