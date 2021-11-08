NCCC's Veterans Day ceremony returns

The 2021 Veterans Day ceremony at Niagara County Community College will return to its pre-pandemic format. The event will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the college’s Veterans Memorial Park, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn.
The ceremony will include keynote remarks by Niagara County 10th District Legislator, David Godfrey.
Refreshments will be served immediately following the ceremony in the Notar Administration (A-Building) lobby. Masks are required indoors except when partaking in refreshments.
Throughout the month of November, NCCC’s Veterans Association will host its annual Veterans Flag Tribute. Donations are now being accepted via the veteran’s webpage or in-person at the Veterans Office in B-103. For each donation received, the Veterans Service department will dedicate a small flag in honor or in memory of a loved one who has served or is currently serving in the Armed Forces. Each donation directly benefits the Veterans Lounge, providing food, refreshments, and a place to relax for veteran students on the Sanborn campus. To donate online, please visit https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/veterans/.
New this year, NCCC Veterans Services and Dining Services are hosting a semi-permanent exhibit to honor U.S. military personnel who are prisoners of war/missing in action (POW/MIA). The display includes a table setting with symbolic items.
