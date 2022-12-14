SANBORN — Niagara County Community College will host the first-ever SUNY Cannabis Conference on Jan. 10.
The conference, co-organized by the State University of New York, SUNY Erie and Genesee and Jamestown community colleges, will cover an array of topics from the “seed to sale” lifespan in the cannabis business.
he keynote address will be presented by Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, Medical Director of the Dent Neurologic Institute. Dr. Mechtler has published some of the first major retrospective research trials on Medical Marijuana in Headaches and other neurologic disorders. He lectures both nationally and internationally and is recognized as a leader in the fields of Neuroimaging, Headache Medicine, NeuroOncology, and Medical Cannabis.
Additional speakers and breakout sessions will include leaders in the cannabis industry discussing cannabis-related topics in education, culinary arts, agriculture, compliance, advocacy, retail products, community outreach, labor and workforce development.
To register, visit www.niagaracc.suny.edu/cannabisconference. Vending and sponsorship opportunities are also available by following the link.
