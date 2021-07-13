SANBORN — Officials from Niagara County Community College officially welcomed the return of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy to its Sanborn campus on Tuesday.
And Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti outlined ambitious plans for the academy's future.
The academy is leaving its current home at Niagara University in Lewiston following a controversy over the university's support of the program.
In May, the university announced that the graduation of cadets, which had always been conducted on the Lewiston campus of NU since the academy arrived there a decade ago, would be moved to a downtown Niagara Falls hotel. The university attributed the move to a "scheduling conflict" on campus.
But Filicetti and Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso, whose departments jointly operate the law enforcement academy, each said the relocation was the result of the university's concerns that a group of NU students planned to attend the graduation ceremony in an act of protest.
Word of the planned protest appeared to have surfaced after the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in connection with the murder of George Floyd. Filicetti and Faso said university representatives expressed concern that any protest at the academy graduation would be "embarrassing" to the families of the recruits.
In the aftermath of that controversy, Niagara County Legislator Dave Godfrey, the chairman of the legislature's Community Safety Committee and Filicetti announced they would look to relocate the academy from NU back to NCCC. The academy had been moved from NCCC to NU as part of a collaborative program between the institutions to offer pre-employment criminal justice students an opportunity to combine their college degrees with academy training.
Both Filicetti and Board of Trustees Chair Jason Cafarella said a similar arrangement is expected with the criminal justice program at NCCC.
"I'm thrilled," Cafarella said. "I think it's going to be a great opportunity for the college and our students to broaden their criminal justice experience."
Filicetti said he has already discussed his vision for the academy's future with NCCC President William J. Murabito.
"I think it's going to be a great partnership on behalf of law enforcement and NCCC," Filicetti said. "The vision if shared with Dr. Murabito (calls for) integrating the academy with the criminal justice program."
That combination would allow students to obtain both their associates degree and their law enforcement certification, making them immediately eligible for employment with a police agency.
Filicetti also said that work has begun to identify funding that would allow for the construction of a new academy facility on the NCCC campus.
"That would be a value to current law enforcement officers, current recruits as well as students studying criminal justice," the sheriff said.
The new facility would include classrooms, a use-of-force simulation room, a reality-based training area and a "mat room" for training in defensive tactics. Filicetti said funding for the use-of-force room has already been secured and work was on-going on possible partnerships for additional facilities funding.
Cafarella said the college was hopeful it could "grow the academy" and "build a larger facility." He said the board of trustees has unanimously adopted a resolution to bring the program back on campus and that classes will begin this fall.
