Niagara County Community College will update its chosen name and gender identity policy to be more inclusive for non-conforming students and employees as well as to follow new state requirements.
Back in June, the SUNY Board of Trustees directed all 64 SUNY campuses to update their policies regarding the use of a chosen name and pronouns to better ensure that transgender, non-binary, and gender non-comforting students’ identities are fully reflected and represented in campus systems.
Campuses are required to have all operational systems reflect a student’s chosen name and pronouns in any instance consistent with federal law where a student is comfortable sharing such information. Student’s and employee’s chosen name and pronouns will appear in campus portals, class rosters, and student email addresses. They are able to select option ‘X’ when asked to provide gender by the college the same way New Yorkers can select ‘X’ as a gender market on driver’s licenses.
Chosen names can also be allowed on student diplomas. However, some areas still require a legal name to be used for federal and state requirements, such as transcripts, financial aid applications and records, student employment records, and medical records.
Full implementation of any necessary IT or operational changes to align with SUNY’s chosen name policies must occur by the start of the Fall 2023 semester. The Gender X policy must be implemented by the end of 2022, with NCCC’s policy going into effect on Dec. 31.
Catherine Brown, the assistant vice-president of Human Resources and Title IX coordinator, said that NCCC already had a preferred name policy in place since 2017, where students could utilize a preferred name during blackboard learning and in paperwork.
“It has changed quite a bit to align with SUNY’s requirements,” Brown said, with Banner, the campus portal website, having the option to choose option ‘X’ for their gender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.