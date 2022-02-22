NCCC to digitize older Niagara Gazette editions

Older editions of the Niagara Gazette will soon be available thanks to the work of Niagara County Community College and the Western New York Library Resources Council.
Last month, the NCCC library received an $8,832 grant from WNYLRC's Access and Innovation funding which will allow for the digitization of the Niagara Gazette from 1963-1977.
“The Niagara Gazette is a treasure trove of local history," NCCC librarian Jean Linn said. "This project will make a lot of historical content freely available to anyone with an internet connection.”
Linn indicated that microfilm was sent this week to start the process and will be digitized within the next few months. The expectation is that the online archives will be accessible by late summer.
Once the project is complete, people can access the digitized files through New York State Historic Newspapers via https://nyshistoricnewspapers.org/. This resource makes historic newspapers freely available for all New York counties. The Niagara Falls Public Library has been digitizing an earlier run of the Niagara Gazette, beginning in 1854. When both projects are complete, readers will have access to over a century of historic Niagara County content at their fingertips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.