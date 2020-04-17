NCCC to continue distance learning through spring

SANBORN - In light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Niagara County Community College officials announced that the college will continue to deliver all courses through virtual modes of distance learning for the remainder of spring 2020 semester and for the first session of summer courses as well.
The first of NCCC’s summer sessions runs from May 26 to July 7 and the full-term summer session runs from May 26 through Aug. 18 with both sessions being online.
The modality of a later six-week module starting on July 8 is still undecided. The extension of remote instruction will include final exams/evaluations, which will be taken online or through a remote learning method determined by instructors.
College President William Murabito said the decision to keep students off-campus is in line with what most other colleges are planning in response to future uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
“NCCC’s highest priority is the health and well-being of our community, and we are following guidance from SUNY and our local Health Department officials in all decisions,” Murabito said.
For more information on summer course offerings at NCCC, visit: http://niagaracc.suny.edu/.
