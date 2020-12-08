NCCC takes steps to strengthen EOP program

SANBORN — The Educational Opportunity Program at Niagara County Community College has a new space and a new look for students.
The EOP program, which was started under initiative pushed by former New York State Assemblyman Arthur O. Eve in 1967, has been operating on the NCCC campus since August of 2016. It provides academic workshops, tutoring, counseling, advisement and financial assistance to historically underserved students who require additional academic support. NCCC's EOP has funding through the State University of New York to support 70 students. Last month, NCCC officials celebrated the opening of a new office for the program on the college's Sanborn campus.
The coordinator of NCCC's EOP program is college alumna Angelo Jackson, who provides guidance and support for high school students so they can pursue their goals in higher education. Jackson noted that some students need help because they do not consider themselves "college material."
Because of her own experience, she recognizes the importance of having a presence in high school to illustrate possibilities firsthand. As part of her duties, Jackson will now spend one day a week on-site at Niagara Falls High School allowing her to have one-on-one time with students to share information about EOP and inform students on exactly what services may be available to them.
“Being able to work at my alma mater is awesome in and of itself, however, being a former EOP student and being able to oversee and help shape the new EOP at NCCC was a dream opportunity for me,” Jackson said.
While COVID has transitioned many of the services typically offered on-campus to a virtual experience, EOP is still active in making an impact in the lives of the students it serves.
Jackson hopes the program will be able to double the population it serves and she said she want to provide even more financial support for students. “
The program has survived 52 years," she said. "I hope we have another 52.”
The NCCC Educational Opportunity Program helps through mentorship, academic programs, financial assistance, counseling/advising, and other campus support services to those who are first-generation college students, and/or from low-income and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds. The comprehensive program of support services includes advising, learning skills development, tutoring, and academic advisement.
For more information about the NCCC EOP Program, please call (716) 614-5977 or email: eop@niagaracc.suny.edu.
