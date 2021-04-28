NCCC staging a virtual Commencement 

SANBORN — Niagara County Community College's 57th annual Commencement will be a virtual affair. The graduation ceremony will stream on the college's website beginning at 7 p.m. May 7. Graduates, their family and friends are invited to join in the celebration from the safety of home due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The online ceremony will feature graduates’ pictures, videos and awarded degrees along with encouraging messages from the NCCC Board Chair, Gina Virtuoso, and college President William Murabito.
The keynote address will be delivered by C.J. Urlaub, president of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.
During Urlaub's tenure, Mount St. Mary's has scored five straight "A" grades for quality and patient safety and contributed to significant advances in emergency services and neurological care. In addition to leading the Lewiston-based hospital, Urlaub is Catholic Health's senior vice president of strategic partnerships, integration and care delivery in Niagara County. His latest endeavor includes working on expanding Eastern Niagara Hospital's services and aiding in the development of ENH's new facility in the town of Lockport.
Graduates and their families will have the option to attend an outdoor celebration on campus, in 30-minute sessions between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 8. Graduates can sign up for an in-person visit to pick up their diploma cover, pose for photos and enjoy special treats provided by the college and Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. A deejay will play music all day and graduates are encouraged to decorate their vehicles to add to the celebration.
