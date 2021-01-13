Niagara County Community College will begin its spring semester on Tuesday at both the Sanborn campus and Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. Most classes will operate virtually through Feb. 1 and a limited number of SUNY approved high-contact labs will take place in-person throughout the semester.
NCCC plans to resume intercollegiate athletic competition in February, beginning with its indoor sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, and wrestling. Spring sports, including baseball, golf and softball, along with the traditional fall sports of men’s and women’s soccer, are on track to begin competition in March.
As the pandemic continues, NCCC has elected to proceed with reduced in-person capacities in order to maintain a safe learning and working environment. The college will continue to follow all federal, state, SUNY, and local guidelines. Several measures will be in place for the spring semester in order to reduce density on campus and curb the spread of the coronavirus.
• Classes — Students can expect many of their courses to pivot to a flexible learning option. There are several types of instructional modalities and they include: online, hybrid, blended, and face-to-face courses. Before teaching in an online or hybrid modality, faculty are trained in distance learning formats through NCCC’s departments of Online Learning and the Faculty Resource Center for Academic Excellence.
• Returning to Campus — Returning residents of NCCC’s Student Housing Village will be required to bring a hard copy of their negative COVID-19 test results taken within 72 hours of moving into the dorms. New residents will be required to bring a hard copy of their negative COVID-19 results taken within five days of moving into the dorms.
• Screening Procedures — The college will continue the COVID-19 screening process for all who enter the premises. Individuals will be required to enter through the Learning Commons, have their temperature checked, and submit a health questionnaire upon arrival. Masks are required upon entering.
• Student Services and Activities — Faculty, staff, and student-centered departments will remain open and available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Students are welcome to make appointments or visit various departments including Admissions, Career and Transitional Services, Cashier’s Office, Financial Aid, Henrietta G. Lewis Library, Records and Registration, Student Resource Center, Testing Center, and the Wellness Center to fulfill any need they may have as it pertains to their experience at NCCC.
A limited number of in-person events for students will include cultural celebrations and awareness events, Wolf Pack Wake Up events, “Service with a Slice” community outreach, Taco Tuesdays, and Supermarket Sweep games.
In addition, NCCC has eliminated its traditional Spring Break recess. The semester will operate steadily through May, ending one week earlier than originally planned. Commencement will take place on May 8.
