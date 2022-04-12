NCCC seeks veteran entrepreneurs

The Niagara Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a series of free entrepreneurship classes for veterans and their family members. These courses enhance business skills and strengthen a new or existing business. The series will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday monthly from April 25 through Dec. 13. The schedule includes:
Classes will be held at Niagara County Community College, located at 3111 Saunders Settlement Road in Sanborn. A webinar option is also available for those unable to attend in person. To register for these classes, or to find out more about other services offered by the SBDC, visit NiagaraSBDC.org or call (716) 210-2515. These classes are made possible through a grant from the Verizon Communications Community Benefit Fund.
The Niagara SBDC specializes in free and confidential one-on-one counseling, dealing with small-business opportunities and problems. The SBDC offers training and instructional programs targeted to the needs and interests of small business, providing service for every stage of a business. Since its inception in 1984, the expert advisors of the Niagara SBDC have worked with over 18,000 businesses, helping them to invest nearly $525 million in the area’s economy, and create or save nearly 12,000 jobs.
