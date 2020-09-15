Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Niagara County Community College will postpone its 30th annual Foundation Scholarship Gala. No official date has been set at this time.
The NCCC Foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to deserving students since its inception in 1987. Although the 2020 Foundation Scholarship Gala has been postponed, this year’s need for student scholarship dollars still remains.
If you would like to donate to the 2020 NCCC student scholarships, you can do so online by visiting https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/foundation/gala/.
Donations can also be made over the phone or through a check made payable to the NCCC Foundation. Mail donations to the NCCC Foundation, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd, Sanborn, NY 14132. For more information, contact Deb Brewer, NCCC Foundation director at found@niagaracc.suny.edu or call 614-5910.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.