With the beginning of the school year just around the corner, Niagara County Community College will be reopening classes and dorms to students, albeit with some COVID-19 precautions in place.
Students will be coming back on Aug. 31 to courses either taught online, with limited interaction, or with new means of keeping students physically distant. School officials said at this time there is no process in place to test every student or staff member before they come to campus, but screening will be utilized in the school’s risk mitigation method.
Wayne Lynch, VP of operations for NCCC, said he has been working hard throughout the past few months to develop the school’s reopening plan.
“As you can imagine, Niagara County Community College is a part of the SUNY system as well as being a part off Niagara County,” Lynch said. “Working with SUNY’s guidance with additional support from Niagara County Health Department, we’ve been able to take the guidance from that, along with the CDC as well as other pieces of information that New York state has pulled together, and we used that as our template for our plan.”
Lynch said he also sought out the experts on campus. One of NCCC's nursing professors was made a part of the reopening committee. When it came to the isolation and quarantine elements of the plan, Lynch had to look for guidance from the Niagara County Health Department, who saw an early version of the plan.
Other parts of the academic process include installing plexiglass dividers/barriers in labs, public facing areas, offices and classrooms. NCCC’s plan includes the possibility of holding classes, which don’t have a need for any hands-on instruction, remotely. However, these same classes can hold in-person instruction to maximize student learning.
Across the campus, there will be max occupancy signs posted, with special precaution for the dining halls. All dining service employees will be required to wear face masks and gloves and floor markings will be posted to ensure students are maintaining proper social distance.
Housing has been altered drastically with one student being allowed per suite, and five suite rooms will be reduced down to four. Common spaces in dorms such as laundry rooms and lobbies are being reviewed for how to ensure they are in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
“We actually reduced the capacity in our dorms,” Lynch said. “Taking capacity down, we’ll never occupy at 100 percent capacity. We also set aside rooms in our dorms so if we had a student that was suspected for COVID-19, we would isolate them from the rest of the population until we had definitive testing and answers that they were not a risk to the population and student body. We set about 10 to 15 percent of our dorm capacity aside for isolation.”
Colleges and universities across the state have had issues planning around one thing: athletics. Lynch said this was quite the challenge given the number of times people can come in contact with each other. He said all athletes will be providing certification showing they have been tested and will be cleared by the athletic department.
The NJCCA (National Junior College Athletic Association) has postponed all competitions for the fall. Scrimmages and practices will be allowed, during the fall, with a determination on the remainder of the season being made in the spring.
Throughout this ordeal, Lynch said he has been grateful for the guidance of the Niagara County Health Department and SUNY.
“This process, these implementations are not done solely by the campus,” Lynch said. “We’ve looked for clarifications and approval every step of the way to provide a multi-layer approach to ensure the safety of our students faculty and staff. We’re excited to be able to get some normalcy back into our students lives as far as educational value but we are also cognizant that this virus is out there and we need to do everything we can possibly do to ensure safety.”
