NCCC projecting small tuition increases in 2022-23

SANBORN — Niagara County Community College has set its tentative budget for the 2022-2023 year.
Total projected spending is pegged at $45 million. This is approximately $2 million more than was forecasted earlier this year and a $795,000 increase over the 2021-2022 bottom line, according to Wayne Lynch, vice president of administration.
Niagara County’s expected contribution to the college's budget will hold steady at $8.9 million.
Small tuition hikes are expected, including a $48 increase per semester for full-time students and a $4 per credit hour increase for part-time students. There will be no increases in student fees. Staff reductions are not expected in the coming year.
NCCC has been the beneficiary of some county and state capital investments, including: $2 million in its technology wing, which Lynch said will improve both credit bearing courses and workforce development; $4.5 million in a new criminal justice facility, which will house the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy; and $500,000 in the campus Student Hub.
Lynch said that while enrollment levels for the fall 2022 semester are "soft" at the moment, they're expected to increase in July and August, the months during which the college sees the most new-student enrollment.
The Niagara County Legislature has scheduled a 5:45 p.m. Aug. 2 public hearing at the county courthouse to review NCCC's tentative budget.
