SANBORN — Niagara County Community College President William Murabito announced he plans to retire next year.
His last day on the job will be June 30, 2024, he wrote in a letter that was read aloud during this month's NCCC Board of Trustees meeting.
Murabito has worked in the State University of New York system for 58 years. He signed a three-year contract with NCCC in 2021.
In his letter, which was read by board chair Jason Cafarella, Murabito stated believes he will leave the campus in a better position than when he started, thanks to the board’s support and the hard work of faculty and staff.
“I have benefited from a SUNY-based education, and hopefully I have been able to pay for it through my service,” Murabito wrote. “I look forward to my final year as I transition to an exciting journey of life.”
Murabito became NCCC’s seventh president in 2019, after serving as interim president since 2017. Within the SUNY system, he previously served as interim president at Cobleskill and Morrisville colleges and Sullivan County Community College, vice president at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, and in various administrative roles in Albany from 1983 to 2002.
“I was very active as a student,” Murabito said, adding that he liked working at college as he was going for his master’s degree.
Among his accomplishments at NCCC are the completion of the $25 million Learning Commons, moving ahead with a new $8.3 million building to house Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy programs, addition of evening college programs, establishment of a new county jail education program, and establishment of technical training programs for fields including electricity and welding.
“When I came in, the budget was in a deficit position,” Murabito said, in part due to declining enrollment. “We were able to turn it around and have a reasonable fund balance.”
Cafarella said Murabito's impact is evident in graduation rates and graduate earnings, both among the highest for SUNY community colleges.
Board member Sylvia Virtuoso said the college had only $4 million in its funds when Murabito came on, and since then it has overcome that and Covid to be in a better position.
One year's advance notice gives the college plenty of time to find a new president and prepare for the spring 2025 Middle States Accreditation process.
The search process will start this summer after the board appoints a search committee, which will determine the job prospectus, advertise the position and interview candidates. Ultimately, the NCCC board's choice must be approved by the SUNY Board of Trustees.
