NCCC postpones commencement ceremonies

Niagara County Community College's commencement ceremonies, originally scheduled for May 16, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NCCC President William J. Murabito alerted eligible graduates and college employees to the decision in a letter he sent on Wednesday.
“I am aware of the great efforts and sacrifices made by NCCC’s Class of 2020, and we look forward to the opportunity to honor their accomplishments properly with a ceremony at a later date," Murabito wrote.
Due to the continually evolving health crisis, college officials said there no definitive date has been set for the new ceremony at this time.
In a press release, the college indicated that a survey will be sent out to poll graduates on their preferences, and the administration will take their opinions into account along with the recommendations of local health officials on a safe timeframe to host large gatherings.
The conferral of degrees and distribution of diplomas will still occur on time as long as degree requirements are met, allowing students to transfer to four-year institutions or pursue career opportunities in their field.
To view updated information on NCCC’s commencement, and to read the full letter from Murabito, visit www.niagaracc.suny.edu/commencement/.
