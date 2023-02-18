After more than two years of planning and fundraising, Niagara County Community College is moving ahead with its new monument to area veterans.
Located on a corner of Lot 3, the monument will feature a reflection wall to commemorate the heroes associated with NCCC, a wall of honor bearing the logos and emblems of the six military branches, and American, POW/MIA, and New York state Flags. It would also replace an existing memorial established in 1976 by veterans of the Vietnam War.
Wayne Lynch, the college’s vice-president of administration, compared this project to the memorial at Lewiston’s Academy Park. While the original was nicely done when initially conceived, he added this would allow for a more robust presentation for the veterans.
“This is a community asset,” he explained. “Veterans helped build this community and we want to make sure that we’re giving them the proper homage to their service.”
Despite it being located on the community college’s grounds, Lynch said that anyone who wants to honor a veteran, regardless of which county they lived in or if they attended NCCC, can buy a plaque for them on the reflection wall.
“My father served, he was a Niagara County resident,” Lynch said. “My father-in-law, who also served in Vietnam, he grew up in Pennsylvania. I certainly envision my spouse and I buying a plaque for each of them.”
The NCCC monument park was created in the 1970s by veterans of the Vietnam War who attended the college. Joseph Potalivo, from NCCC’s veterans services office, has said that the existing monument park has become less accessible through most of the year, because no walkway leads to it and trees are overgrown.
“Over 40 years of tree growth has choked out that area,” he said, “plus that area’s really swampy. So it’s inaccessible throughout most of the year, unless you plan on getting muddy.”
The initial bids received for this came in above their budget, which Lynch believed were due to the tight labor market and inflationary factors. He said they were able to negotiate with the lowest bidder to engineer the project down without impacting the final results, to around $283,000.
Pending approval by the board of trustees at their monthly meeting on Tuesday, the college expects to break ground in April and have it completed over the summer.
In talking about the monument previously, Potalivo emphasized the importance of the monument being at NCCC. The college gave many local veterans an education and employment after coming home from Vietnam.
“We have plenty of veterans like Gordon Bellinger who got their degrees here when they came home, and members that have worked here, or their parents, grandparents, spouses, or children have been in the military,” Potalivo said.
Fundraising efforts are ongoing through the NCCC website where as of Feb. 17, $215,252 of a planned $250,000 goal has been raised so far. Among those sponsors are the Niagara River Greenway, which donated $100,000, the NCCC Class of 2022, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #268, Delta Sonic, the Niagara County American Legion.
