Niagara County Community College's Small Business Development Center, in conjunction with NCCC Workforce Development, will hold a free online training workshop for Western New York businesses to help them prepare for reopening.
The SBDC training will focus on retail and service businesses that will be reopening during the New York Phase-in process. Businesses will be responsible for the cleaning and disinfection of their operations as well as providing relevant Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and establishing proper social distancing. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is sponsoring is webinar – so there is no cost to participate.
The objective of this course is to provide accurate information relating to COVID-19 and simple steps that businesses can take to avoid spreading the disease within the workplace. This interactive web-based training provides opportunities for attendees to engage in informative Q&A's. “This is a great training for businesses who are unsure of the current standards and who want to prepare their plan for reopening their business”, states Lynn Oswald, Director of the NCCC SBDC. The instructor is a safety certified trainer and is up-to-date on regulatory changes issued by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and New York state.
The webinar will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on May 27. The presentation will be repeated later the same day from 1 to 3:30 p.m. You must register for the webinar by calling (716) 210-2515.
NCCC Workforce Development is hosting a similar training program aimed at helping manufacturers. For a small fee, WNY manufacturers will receive expert instruction on re-opening issues specific to a production facility. Additional trainings will be announced in the near future for restaurant and hospitality operations.
For more information, call NCCC SBDC at (716) 210-2515 or visit the website: http://www.NiagaraSBDC.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.