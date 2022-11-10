SANBORN — Niagara County Community College is looking for additional funding to cover shortfalls in some new capital projects in the works, including for its criminal justice and welding programs.
The college was already working on designing projects approved last year for a new Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy facility on campus and renovations to its C annex, which support the welding, clean manufacturing technology and other associated programs.
The new value for the new law enforcement academy facility is $6.54 million, an increase of $2 million from its initial $4.54 million investment. The C annex renovation will now cost $3.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million from its initial $2 million investment.
The college’s board of trustee’s fiscal committee approved these funding requests at a meeting this past Tuesday. The full board of trustees will vote on the items on Nov. 15.
These requests are asking for the costs to be shared between the State University of New York and Niagara County, each providing 50% of the funding.
Fiscal Committee Chair Kevin Clark said that with the federal government passing its infrastructure bill last year, the college sees that as an opportunity to prepare students for those skills in welding.
“We would like to make that available in our community college level, because I’m not aware of many welding programs in the area,” he said. “So we’re trying to a need of the employment of Western New York.”
The law enforcement academy was previously at NCCC from 1974 to 2011, then moving to Niagara University for 10 years before returning in 2021. The county allocated up to $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project in the fall of 2021. Announced plans for the facility would have it be 15,000 square feet, have four classrooms with movable walls, locker rooms, a use of force simulator, a reality-based training room and start construction in spring 2023 to open in 2024.
Wayne Lynch, the vice president of administration for NCCC, said the increases are due to inflationary pressures on goods and services, with contractors the college worked with on other projects flush with work. The law enforcement academy initially had a revised cost of $7.7 million. He worked with the sheriff’s office and architect to get that number down while maintaining the integrity of the building and program.
Lynch said they already designed the criminal justice and welding labs with their initial funding from last year.
While these requests will go before the Niagara County Legislature for approval on the county side, it would not be until after April next year when these would start construction. NCCC already received initial approval for the criminal justice and welding requests, with additional documentation needing to be submitted by December. The college will be notified in April 2023 if their supplemental requests are part of the state’s appropriations.
