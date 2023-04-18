Niagara County Community College is hosting an open house and student showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at its Sanborn campus, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road..
Attendees can experience our vibrant college in its entirety including the following favorite student spaces: Learning Commons, Student Housing Village, E-Gaming Lab, Academic Center for Excellence, outdoor courtyards, STEM labs, SMART classrooms, and professional athletic facilities.
Make sure to stop by the main gym to view the annual Student Showcase, a campuswide event which highlights semester-long research, capstone projects, performances, and art exhibitions. There are also opportunities to view the type of material being taught in NCCC classrooms. This year’s projects include topics on fashion, processing cannabis, animation, artificial intelligence, quantum physics, fine arts, poetry readings, and the art of pastry layering, just to name a few.
On Saturday, April 22, the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute (NFCI), 28 Old Falls Street, will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where prospective students who are interested in Culinary Arts, Baking & Pastry Arts, and Hospitality programs are encouraged to explore the European-influenced cooking labs, the student-run restaurant, “Savor” and the pastry shop, “La Patisserie,” as well as speak with professional culinary educators who are teaching the next generation of leaders in the food, beverage and hospitality industry.
Unique to many open houses across the nation, NFCI will simultaneously host the American Culinary Federation’s (ACF) Monte Dolce Spring Classic Competition. The public is welcome to be a part of the excitement on the second floor where they can view innovative dishes and table display submissions by students, culinary educators, and industry professionals. Parking is on the attached ramp on level 3 for both the NFCI Open House and ACF Competition.
For additional information or to register for open house, visit niagaracc.suny.edu/oph.
