SANBORN — Besides completing his nursing degree from Niagara County Community College (NCCC) this spring, Korey MacDonald of Lackawanna also received the Distinguished Lee Scholar Award from the Buffalo-based Patrick P. Lee Foundation. He is the first student attending a two-year institution to earn this honor.
“We are thrilled to announce Korey MacDonald as one of this year’s recipients and our first from a community college,” said Jane Mogavero, executive director of the Patrick P. Lee Foundation. “Korey’s journey to his degree was not always easy but he remained dedicated to his studies and emerged as a leader both in and out of the classroom. His commitment to helping others will make Korey an amazing nurse and wonderful ambassador for the foundation.”
“I’m honored that the Patrick P. Lee Foundation has recognized me for pursuing my passion,” said MacDonald. “NCCC has been a springboard into a career that I love and I hope one day to give back to a future generation of nursing students.”
The Distinguished Lee Scholar Award recognizes exceptional Lee Scholars who have successfully integrated the Foundation’s values of integrity, leadership and service into their personal and academic endeavors. Recipients demonstrate leadership in and out of the classroom, help foster the community of Lee Scholars, and find meaningful ways to give back to others.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment for Korey and we are so proud to call him an NCCC alumnus,” said Diane Pytlik-Flammia, assistant vice president of academic affairs, nursing, physical and allied health. “He was a dedicated student and has grown to become a leader among classmates, who elected him as their representative to the Student Nursing Association.”
Established in 2007, the Patrick P. Lee Foundation is a private, family foundation committed to achieving immediate and measurable impact in the areas of Education and Mental Health. The foundation’s most significant investments in education are through its scholarship programs, which support more than 80 students annually. In addition to scholarship funds, the Distinguished Lee Scholar receives a one-time grant to eliminate their outstanding undergraduate qualified student loans.
MacDonald’s immediate plan is to work in the medical field. He hopes to someday return to NCCC to teach the next generation of healthcare professionals.
