The Niagara County Community College Foundation has awarded six new Distinguished Student Scholarship recipients for 2020. It's the most prestigious scholarship offered by the NCCC Foundation to incoming freshman.
The scholarship provides two years of tuition-free education to deserving students. The individuals were selected based on their academic excellence, service to the community, and dedication to Niagara County.
“I am honored to receive this scholarship,” says Daniel, a 2020 Distinguished Student Scholarship recipient. He continues on to say, “attending NCCC is a dream come true and I can’t wait to give back to Niagara County with my future career in technology.” Katelyn, another recipient states, “thank you to the generous donors who made this scholarship and opportunity to attend NCCC possible.”
This year’s recipients include Elijah Alker (Lewiston-Porter), Jordyn Bobzien (Royalton-Hartland), Daniel Burns (North Tonawanda), Angelina Emmons (Lockport), Katelyn Hurst (Lewiston-Porter), and Ashley Kopacz (Lockport).
The 2020 Distinguished Student Scholarship recipients will be showcased at the annual NCCC Foundation Scholarship Gala. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Gala, originally scheduled for Oct. 17 at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, has been postponed until spring 2021. No official date has been set at this time.
During the 2019-2020 academic year, over $175,000 was awarded to nearly 200 deserving students. Please visit the NCCC website at www.niagaracc.suny.edu/scholarships for a full listing of available scholarships. The deadline to apply for spring 2020 is Friday, October 16, 2020.
If you have any questions or for more information, please contact Deb Brewer, NCCC Foundation Director at found@niagaracc.suny.edu, call 614-5910, or visit http://niagaracc.suny.edu/foundation/.
