SANBORN — Niagara County Community College students with young children have another convenient option for child care on campus.
Starting the beginning of this semester, the Oishei Child Development Center at NCCC has been able to watch infants, with a new infant care section accommodating those between the ages of 8-weeks and 18-months.
“It gives an opportunity for mothers and fathers to feel that their children are safe while they’re studying or working on campus,” said NCCC President William Murabito.
Christine Duquin, the director of the Oishei Child Development Center, said that she had been in similar centers that had infant rooms, with this one not having one because there was never a push for it.
“I was getting a lot of questions and parents asking if there was an infant room,” Duquin said. “So I just went to the president and asking if I could redesign a space in the center to make it an infant classroom, so we can help the student population of the college have a place to put their kids sooner than waiting 18 months and waiting to go back to school.”
The college has offered child care options for students for over 20 years, but the Oishei Child Development Center is going into its sixth year of existence. Other age groups it offers care services for are 18-month to 3 years old, preschool for ages 3 to 5, and its plans on offering a school age summer program for kids between ages 5 and 12.
The new infant room, managed by two teachers, can take in up to seven infants on a given day because that is what its state Office of Children and Family Services license allows for. The program takes kids on a first-come, first-serve basis where once a kid is enrolled, they are on the center’s list for the duration of time until they no longer need their care. Kids are accepted based on how many openings they have, with first priority for students before accommodating faculty, staff and outside families.
The new room was funded in part by a $39,000 grant from the Office of Children and Family Services for the purposes of stabilizing the child care sector.
Duquin said the majority of kids enrolled at the center are the children from the student population, around 70%, while the remaining 30% are children of college faculty and staff.
“The goal is that a student parent that goes to the college can enroll when they start, and they can have their kid here until they go to kindergarten,” Duquin said. “Then when their kid is on summer break, they can still come here if they’re still enrolled.”
The center is open from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and closes at 4 p.m. on Friday.
