SANBORN — Niagara County Community College’s child care services are set to expand as New York State has provided some relief for parents attending community college and looking for a daycare program.
The State University of New York announced $1.72 million will go toward improving campus child care services. The state had already allocated $10.8 million last year to help SUNY improve its child care options, in addition to spending $6 million annual to fund them.
Niagara County Community College is one of 12 campuses benefitting from the funds, with its John R. O’Shei Child Development Center receiving about $100,000 for another classroom for the Fall 2024 semester. It currently serves children of students and faculty between 8 weeks and 12 years old.
There are currently 19 families on its infant waitlist, eight on its toddler list and nine on the pre-kindergarten list. Depending on the square footage of that classroom, it would allow them to take at least seven off that list.
“The funds will be going toward a new classroom that we are going to be able to accommodate children between infants and toddlers, and give them the space that they need to help them developmentally.” Center Director Christine Duquin said.
Along with NCCC, the other SUNY community colleges receiving funds are Broome, Duchess, Geneses, Hudson Valley, Jamestown, Schenectady, Suffolk County, Tompkins Cortland, Ulster and Westchester. 200 new child care slots will be created at those high-demand campuses.
SUNY Chancellor John King, who was on hand at NCCC for the announcement on Tuesday, said that 4,500 children across 46 campuses were cared for last year with 795 student parents participating, up from 650 the year before.
“For student parents who are going to community college, finding safe, quality childcare can often be a challenge,” King said.
Nursing student Clarissa Walsh currently brings her 3-year-old Sophie to the child development center three days a week, planning to bring her 3-month-old Charlotte there next year. Having the center around certainly helped her ability to get work done and she feels such an expansion will be amazing.
“The ability to drop off my daughter before class and then come and pick her up right after is just incredible,” Walsh said, her daughter liking the food there and soccer on Wednesdays. “It’s a great program that they offer.”
