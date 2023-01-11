SANBORN — With students still on winter break, Niagara County Community College briefly became the focal point of the local cannabis scene Tuesday.
The first-ever SUNY Cannabis Conference drew nearly 300 guests and more than 20 vendors, according to organizer Carolyn Stanko, a professor of horticulture and biology at NCCC. The majority of event speakers and vendors are from Western New York.
“I think everyone has worked very hard to get this to come together. It’s really showing how wonderful people in the cannabis industry are, how eager they are to work together and to build the industry,” Stanko said.
The conference was ongoing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with keynote speaker Laszlo Mechtler from the DENT Neurologic Institute, speakers throughout the day representing different facets of the cannabis industry and even a culinary demonstration by the college’s Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
James Bullman of Niagara Falls-based One Hemp Holistics spoke about farming and supply chain issues. While not a dispensary, One Hemp Holistics grows hemp and cannabis to turn into various CBD-infused products such as gummies, tinctures, caplets, topicals and bath salts.
“It kind of normalizes it,” Bullman said about the conference. “People are really understanding that this plant right here is more a medicine than just going to get high.”
Appleton-based Singer Farm Naturals has been involved with CBD oil for the past five years among its other crops, displaying tinctures, oil, balms and gummies. Spokesman Jake Rappenhagen said while he saw a lot of friends and local businesses he already knew about at the conference, it was nice to see everybody display their products so passionately.
“I think it raises awareness in the community that this is an accepted industry and people need to see that,” Rappenhagen said. “This event has brought a lot of attention to that, and it’s just going to grown from here.”
NCCC was the lead agency in a consortium of community colleges, including Erie, Genesee and Jamestown, that secured a $1 million SUNY cannabis workforce grant in July 2022 to create short-term credential programs and offerings for the cannabis industry.
NCCC has offered eight courses as part of a cannabis curriculum covering topics from harvesting the plant to the retail side of the industry. Those classes can be taken on a non-credit/non-degree basis through the NCCC Office of Workforce Development.
Cornelius Cross, an Erie Community College student who is enrolled ib the bio technical and cannabis science program, attended the SUNY Cannabis Conference to see all the different vendors and ask whatever questions he could. He wants to eventually work in laboratories that grow cannabis and produce products from it. Along with learning how to properly clip cannabis for use in food, he learned quite a lot from Mechtler about what the DENT Neurologic Institute does with medical cannabis.
“My fiancé used to go to DENT and we didn’t know that that was an option, so we might actually decide to head back there,” Cross said.
The state grant will allow the Cannabis Conference to be held on the NCCC campus for the next three years, after which Stanko hopes the college can continue to put it on. Considering the high turnout to the first one, she said, more space should be secured for future conferences.
