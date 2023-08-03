Niagara County Community College’s operating budget for the 2023-24 school year has been set at $47 million, a $2 million increase from the previous budget.
Tuition rates will also increase by $50 per semester for full-time students, with state residents paying $2,568 per semester and out-of-state students paying $5,136 per semester.
For part-time students, tuition would go up by $7 per credit hour. Niagara County residents would pay $214 per credit hour per semester while state residents outside the county and out of state students will pay $428 per credit hour per semester.
The Niagara County Legislature approved the college’s budget at its August session. The county’s contribution to the school is $8.97 million, the same amount as this year. The state provides a 50% match to that.
NCCC President William Murabito said the budget increase is the result of increases in employee healthcare and retiree benefits, inflation and adding some new staff at the college.
The college will also receive part of the $106 million allocated in the state budget for community college capital projects, going toward redoing campus labs and buying academic equipment.
Murabito touted that NCCC enrollment for the summer exceeded their projections at 120% and is currently ahead of college officials’ goals for the upcoming year.
