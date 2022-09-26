The Niagara Beautification Commission is looking for nominations for its “We Love Halloween” yard decorating contest.
If you see a spooky Halloween themed yard or worked hard on your own, send us a nomination to nbc@keepniagarabeautiful.org
Five winners will receive a $20 gift certificate, a framed 8x10 photo of their yard and will be posted on our socials for bragging rights.
If you’d like to be a judge reach out to NBC as well. You cannot be a judge if you are a contestant and the yard must be in the city of Niagara Falls. The contest ends Oct. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.