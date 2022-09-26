111018 NG Enterprise JN.jpg

Keith Renford, right, and his nephew Jeffrey prepare a ghastly scene in front of his 16th Street home for Halloween in 2014.

 Photo by James Neiss
Niagara Gazette

The Niagara Beautification Commission is looking for nominations for its “We Love Halloween” yard decorating contest.

If you see a spooky Halloween themed yard or worked hard on your own, send us a nomination to nbc@keepniagarabeautiful.org

Five winners will receive a $20 gift certificate, a framed 8x10 photo of their yard and will be posted on our socials for bragging rights.

If you’d like to be a judge reach out to NBC as well. You cannot be a judge if you are a contestant and the yard must be in the city of Niagara Falls. The contest ends Oct. 28.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you