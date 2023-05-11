Naz716 Business and Cultural Center is organizing a Scholarship Dinner and Bollywood Night, with four women being awarded for their future education.
This event will take place starting 5 p.m. on Saturday at Packard Court Community Center on 4300 Pine Ave. It will feature various displays of South Asian culture, like Indian and Pakistani food and dance performances. It will also provide a chance for women business owners to network with each other.
The Farzana Begum Memorial Scholarship started as a way for Nazreen Akhtar, the owner of Naz716, to honor her mother who died of cancer in November 2021. She was a firm believer of educating women and gave money to those who needed it in Niagara Falls and in Pakistan.
“Growing up in Niagara Falls, I felt like Pakistani culture was not displayed enough,” Akhtar said, wanting to do this so girls of other cultures have the chance to display theirs. She wants this to be similar to how the Niagara Falls High School did its Walk the World cultural fair recently.
The scholarship qualifications include being involved with school cultural programming or community organizations, attending college in Fall 2023, submitting a two-page essay about why you deserve this scholarship, and a letter of recommendation. The four winners will each receive $500.
Akhtar said girls of many different ethnicities have applied and she is glad they were able to take advantage of this.
