Have you heard the hoot of an owl lately? The owl is probably looking for its next meal. To find out what that meal may have been, join the Bond Lake Park Environmental and Beautification Committee at the park Nature Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
"Carly," a great horned owl, have provided owl pellets regurgitated from her gizzard — material that could not be digested — and volunteers will dissect a pellet with tweezers and reconstruct the contents to find out what Carly had for dinner.
Owls and other birds of prey are protected in New York state. Volunteers will discuss why they are considered beneficial to farmers as well as urban dwellers.
Admission to the presentation is free of charge and all are welcome. The Bond Lake Park Nature Center is in the rear of the Warming House at 2571 Lower Mountain Road. For more information, call Linda at 716-232-1065.
