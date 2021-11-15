Those interested in learning more about Native Art and Culture will want to plan to be at 1201 Pine Ave in the Falls before the end of this month.
The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center (NACC) is now hosting the Native Voices Exhibits daily from Noon until 5pm November 28th at the Townsend Gallery, on the campus of the former Niagara Falls High School.
Liz LaMoy, Hospitality Manager at the NACC pointed to the colorful and intricate beadwork display case, hosting fine art by Kathy VanEvery, Delores C. Hill and Mary Jacob, where the variety of designs is matched only by the skill of the artists.
On the walls surrounding the display case are exhibits of various types including photography, acrylics and multimedia displays on canvas.
A series of four 25 x 31 acrylic works by Barry Powless convey a strong sense of heritage, with portraits titled “Haudenosaunee Matriarch,” “Grandfather,” “Hereditary Leader” and “Reminiscing the Creator’s Gift.”
An unattributed photo of a school whose flag pole dons both U.S. and Native Flags, and a sign over the door reading “Native American Magnet School” catches the eye and sets the mind to wondering about the school’s location and the photographer’s biography. Another photo, “Dance with Wisdom,” by Chema Domenech, features an elder Native female wearing a headband proclaiming “Water is life.”
Also on display is a replica of a poster headlined “Indian Lands Notice” dated June 4, 1844. It disputes the claims of TL Ogden and Joseph Fellows who had given notice that they intend to sell lands “free and clear” to all buyers. As the poster points out, the lands were neither free nor clear but belonged to native people.
Not far from the poster, side-by-side there are two multimedia works on canvas from local artist Jay Carrier, whose Free To Roam show recently completed a run at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center in Buffalo. Carrier’s show in Buffalo featured pieces that span his development over decades as an artist.
The 1981 graduate of Niagara Falls High School also studied at Niagara County Community College before traveling to the diverse community of Santa Fe, New Mexico – home of the Institute of American Indian Arts – he later attended the University of Illinois for graduate school.
Carrier’s works at the Townsend Gallery are entitled “WAR Great” and “The Fallen,” they not only grab the eye, they quickly engage the mind.
WAR Great is “open-ended abstract impressionist art and the viewer will get what they get, or not, out of it.” Carrier said.
“The Fallen” seems like a silent scream that continually gains more volume until it becomes audible, then unmistakable, and finally undeniable. Carrier called it “the more poignant piece of the two for a Native person” pointing to “the pandemic of missing and murdered native women in the western United States and Canada.”
The visual features the impression of falling leaves and falling red or bloodied hands that signify those women. Carrier said the work demonstrates “the pain of an open wound,” and the juxtaposition of colors “signifies cultural and national boundaries.”
Combined, the works evoke a strong sense of something being lost. Despite that they recall that things once lost can be regained and that even despair is what gives way to hope.
As a complement to the exhibits that have been running since October 17, the Native Voices Cultural Festival events will run from 11am to 6pm Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22. Kelly Lang, the center’s director of development and marketing said the extended hours for that weekend were “because we could not fit it all into our regular operating hours.”
The People’s Choice Award will be announced at 12:30 pm on Sunday. Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite displays. LaMoy said other highlights include a fashion show and a Keynote Address by Pete Hill of Native American Community Services of Erie and Niagara Counties, inc.
It’s expected crowds could be elbow-to-elbow as “the vendor spots for the festival are basically all filled up, we are running out of space,” said Lang. She said the event will feature a Native American artisan market of more than 20 vendors selling handmade gifts.
This immersive two-day celebration of local Native American cultures will also feature multiple art and cultural exhibits, and a runway show of traditional regalia.
Live teaching workshops and demonstrations of various Native American art forms including dance and drum, finger weaving, and corn braiding are also on tap.
Seating is limited for the workshops that are included as part of the festival, so registration is highly recommended either online at www.thenacc.org or by telephone at (716) 282-7530 extension 0. LeMoy said that each workshop now has several people registered with dance and drum being the most popular with 15 current registrants.
Lang, said with the addition of the festival, “the exhibits become a celebration of Native American culture.”
Both the Native American Voices Exhibits and the festival are free and open to the public, masks are required and those who are interested in donating to NACC in support for its programs are encouraged to do so.
Many of the workshops and other activities at the festival will feature artists participating in the ongoing exhibit including Jay Carrier, Julie Bissell, Allan Jamieson Sr., Mary A Clause, Barry Powless, Erwin Printup Jr, Mary Jacobs, William Logan, Jennifer Dalimonte, Jill Clause, and Tina Mt. Pleasant, all displaying artwork connecting both traditional and contemporary Native American art forms.
The exhibit was made possible through a partnership with Native American Community Services, and with the help of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the ongoing support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.
