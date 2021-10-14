Oct. 7-11 was indigenous peoples’ weekend in Niagara Falls.
In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, celebrated on Monday by many people in place of Columbus Day, the city hosted Lakota Chief Bear Cross (Ghost Nation), Chase Iron Eyes and their families.
Chief Bear is the great-great grandson of Crazy Horse and adopted son of Leonard Crow Dog. Chief Bear, Chase Iron Eyes and their families were met by members of the Six Nations who officially welcomed them into their territory.
While visiting the Falls, Chief and Chase took their families to the Niagara Falls Veteran’s Monument at Hyde Park, to visit the monument to Sgt. Frederick Toy; who was awarded a Medal of Honor for his participation in the Wounded Knee Massacre.
The Lakota guests of honor were not happy about the statue and gave a speech to raise awareness of the Remove the Stain Act.
Chief Bear Cross spoke “My great grandfather survived Wounded Knee. I feel a little offended by this. I’m not here to destroy anything, but I’m here to disagree. Back home, our people are upset.
“Why would you give somebody a piece of medal for gunning down unarmed men, women and children and placing them in a mass grave? It is sad that they had to give this medal to somebody, awarded him a Medal of Honor for hurting our people.”
Next spoke 14 year old Zaniyan Iron Eyes “My great great grandfather was killed at Wounded Knee. I don’t think anybody should be given a Medal of Honor for gunning down unarmed women, children and elders in the blistering cold.”
Lastly spoke Chase Iron Eyes “I don’t know Sgt. Frederick Toy’s descendants, but if he was my grandfather I would not want to take any dignity or credit for what happened there.
“I think we can all agree, just like at Mỹ Lai; it is not honorable to gun down unarmed women and children, and non-combatants. That is a deplorable act that our culture doesn’t recognize either. “We are a heavy warrior culture that honors our veterans. We just wanted to come here today to see this monument and show our support for the Remove the Stain Act. Contact your congressional reps, your senators and tell them to support the Remove the Stain Act. That would revoke those medals that were given for conduct at the Wounded Knee massacre.”
Also present was Councilman Bill Kennedy. After reading the city resolution, officially marking October 7th through 11th as Indigenous People’s Weekend, Councilman Kennedy spoke in tears, saying “There is no honor in genocide.”
(Ken Cosentino is a Niagara Falls resident and CEO ofWhite Lion Studios. His creative tagline is ““We are merely scientists, exploring the depths of our imaginations.”)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.