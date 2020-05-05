National Grid is warning customers in Western New York to beware a new phone scam in which imposters demand immediate bill payment and threaten service disconnection.
According to company spokesman David Bertola, customers have been misinformed that unless payment is made within 30 minutes, by calling a so-called direct billing department, their power will be shut off. The scam operator is using a sophisticated phone system that displays National Grid on the call recipient's caller ID, and the phone number given to make immediate payment closely resembles the company's recorded messaging directions, Bertola said.
Anybody who questions whether they're really speaking with a National Grid representative is encouraged to hang up and call the customer service number on their bill.
Also, Bertola noted, National Grid does not contact customers demanding immediate payment by wire transfer, Green Dot Money-Pak or any other pre-paid card service.
National Grid has temporarily suspended collections-related activities including service disconnections during the pandemic. Customers who are struggling to pay bills are encouraged to contact National Grid and explore bill payment options, Bertola said.
For more information on scams, visit: nationalgridus.com/Scam-Alert.
