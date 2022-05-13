National Grid funds Falls projects

National Grid has announced four economic development grants valued at $675,000 including two projects in Niagara County as well as LeRoy and Chautauqua.
Savarino Construction’s Tugby-Lennon buildings, located at 320 and 324 Niagara St. in Niagara Falls, are being renovated to include 10 apartments and 4,000-square-feet of commercial/retail space.
The $100,000 of project funding was made available through National Grid’s Main Street Revitalization program, which is used to support renewal plans of main streets and commercial corridors in villages, towns and cities within the company’s service territory.
The $3.4 million project is being supported by Niagara Falls City Development Corp., USA Niagara Development Corp. and Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
The other Niagara County Project benefits Enterprise Lumber & Silo LLC which is renovating a former lumber processing center and warehouse at 211 Main St. in North Tonawanda. When complete, the 100-year-old building will combine its historic features with 15,000-square-feet of high-tech office space.
That $239,000 grant was provided through National Grid’s Brownfield Redevelopment program, which funds utility-related infrastructure improvements and other costs to progress the redevelopment of a brownfield site or building.
“Our customers have come to depend on us whether they’re breathing new life into vacant buildings or expanding or streamlining manufacturing operations,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa. “They work closely with us to determine which of our economic development programs can aid their investments, while strengthening their businesses and the communities where they’re located.”
