National Grid is deferring plans for an April 1 bill increase in an effort to reduce the financial strain for customers amid the spread of COVID-19.
The company said it has now asked New York regulators for permission to postpone a previously approved gas and electricity delivery price increases in recognition of the "unprecedented hardships" the outbreak continues to bring to families across the region.
“We have made the commitment to help our customers through these challenging times and this is another step on that journey,” said Badar Khan, National Grid’s interim U.S. president. “We will continue to closely monitor our customers’ needs during the pandemic and find new ways to assist where we can.”
In a filing made on Tuesday, National Grid requested a three-month delay in implementing the increases that were approved as part of a multi-party agreement to reset electricity and gas delivery prices. The agreement calls for a 4 percent increase in electricity bills and a 5 percent increase in natural gas bills to support investments in infrastructure safety and integrity, and enhancements to energy efficiency and other customer-focused initiatives. The company has asked for those increases, as well as a required April 1 update to the low-income customer credit that would reduce the currently available discount to qualifying customers, to be delayed until July 1.
National Grid also has asked that the Public Service Commission defer until the summer any rate increases in the pending gas rate cases for downstate New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.