LEWISTON — Developers working on renovating Frontier House recently received a $100,000 grant from a National Grid program, Main Street Revitalization, aimed at helping communities promote "smart" growth and private-sector investment in central business districts and commercial corridors.
Main Street Revitalization is one of 18 grant programs through which National Grid assists restoration of old buildings, brownfield remediation and business startups and expansions in its service area, according to spokesman David Bertola.
Other Western New York-based projects recently awarded a Main Street Revitalization grant include: Cayuga Landings Brewery and Restaurant, Niagara Falls, $100,000; Gear Motions, Tonawanda, $135,000 toward a new facility; J.W. Burg Machine & Tool, Akron, $35,000; and MHA Zentgraf GmbH, Amherst, $6,500.
The Frontier House project also is benefiting from a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes Agreement with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency that conveys tax breaks valued at more than $600,000.
The estimated overall cost of Frontier House redevelopment is $5.2 million. Developer 4600 Group LLC is planning a multi-use facility with a basement-level restaurant, first-floor office space and a mixture of short- and long-term lodging on remaining floors. The target opening date is late summer 2023. The developer's goal is to make Frontier House look as it did in the 19th century, when it was considered one of the finest hotels west of the Appalachian mountains.
Frontier House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974 and has not seen any use since a McDonald’s restaurant closed in 2004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.