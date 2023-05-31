National Fuel has announced $351,500 in grants to 27 community nonprofit organizations, including a major performing venue in Niagara County.
The utility provider will award $3,000 to Artpark through the national Fuel Gas Company Foundation, which would be used however the Lewiston facility sees fit. Grants were awarded to agencies where employees chose to volunteer during Earth Week as part of the company-wide community service initiative, Days of Doing.
“Aligning National Fuel’s philanthropy with organizations supported by our employees, through employee nominations and volunteerism, brings giving and service together at greater levels and amplifies our ability to improve the health and vitality of local communities,” said President and CEO David Bauer.
This would the first time the utility company had donated to Artpark like this, according to vice-president of concerts and marketing Dave Wedekindt. Around 50 National Fuel employees did volunteer work at Artpark during the most recent Days of Doing, from April 19-21, working on various spring cleanup projects under the guidance of state parks.
“We thought it would be a good idea sending employees to them, to get ready for summer season,” said Summer Handzlik, director of corporate communications for National Fuel, adding they had a pre-existing relationship and they like to support agencies they partner with by awarding them these grants to thank them for hosting.
Other Western New York organizations receiving donations within National Fuel’s footprint are Every Bottom Covered, GLYS WNY, Haven House, Pride Center of WNY, WNY Veterans Housing Coalition, WNY Young Achievers Award/Black Boys Read Too, Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy, Audubon Community Nature Center, Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, Hospice Foundation, and Mental Health Advocates of WNY.
Organizations based in Pennsylvania and Texas will also receive grant funding.
