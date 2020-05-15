National Fuel workers were able to shut off the gas supply following a gas leak Friday in the area of 71st Street and Girard Avenue in Niagara Falls.
After they were initially unable to find a shut-off valve close to the site of the leak, crews went further down the line and crimped it off, according to Falls police fire officials. who also noted that National Fuel was slightly delayed in assembling and deploying a crew due to reduced staffing.
A private construction crew reportedly hit a high-pressure gas line while digging late Friday morning.
Police officials said four to five houses in either direction from the corner of 71st and Girard were evacuated but residents have been allowed to return to their home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.