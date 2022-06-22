Falls City Council Member Donta Myles says there are three numbers that bother him.
"Fourteen, 18 and 35," Myles told a reporter. "Those are the numbers of items on the agendas of the last three special (council) meetings. And supposedly we eliminated (half of the previously scheduled 2022 City Council meetings) because there weren't enough agenda items for us to consider. But these numbers put that (argument) to rest."
Later tonight, at a regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Myles will ask his colleagues to restore the panel's original meeting schedule, approved at its annual organizational meeting in January. Myles is the only sponsor on the resolution to retire the original meeting schedule, so he has no illusions about its likely fate.
"It's probably not gonna pass," he said, "but I'm gonna keep bringing it up. Special meetings are supposed to be for time-sensitive issues and issues with urgency. Not to handle regular council and city business."
He pointed to a presentation on a proposed biking access project at the council's last special meeting as proof that the process is not being used properly.
"Once again it's cutting the public out," said Myles, who paved his way to a council seat from the public speaker's podium at council meetings.
In April, the council moved suddenly to change its long-standing practice of holding two meetings a month.
Over heated objections from Myles, the council voted 4-1 to slash its 2022 meeting schedule in half, with meetings held just once a month for the remainder of the year. The council did not adjust its traditional August recess.
At that meeting, Myles accused his fellow members of “muzzling” the public.
“This is muzzling the voice of the community to cut our meetings in half,” Myles said as he waved a copy of the new meeting schedule in the face of Council Chair John Spanbauer. “This is to allow the mayor to have special meetings (where public speakers are not permitted). If the mayor has things that are important, he should bring them (to regular meetings).”
The resolution to cut the meeting schedule was sponsored by Spanbauer, and Council Members Kenny Tompkins, Traci Bax and David Zajac. The resolution offered no explanation for the schedule change.
“With the mayor calling special meetings, many of our agendas (for regular meetings) are lacking,” Spanbauer said.
The council chair has repeatedly suggested that residents, rather than speaking publicly at meetings, should simply contact council members by phone or email.
Tomkins has downplayed the role of public participation at council meetings, saying he has never, in six years on the council, had a public speaker change his vote on an item. Tomkins has already announced that he will not seek re-election to the council.
Spanbauer, who has announced that he will resign his seat on the council at the end of 2022, has repeatedly stressed that Mayor Robert Restaino has the right to call for special meetings to conduct city business.
“The mayor’s doing nothing wrong with special meetings,” Spanbauer said in voting to cut the council's regular meeting schedule. “That’s his choice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.