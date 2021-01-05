Myles running for city council again

In the aftermath of his 2019 run for a seat on the Falls City Council, Donta Myles wasn’t sure if he would have a future in politics.
Finishing last, in a four-way race for two available council seats, Myles first foray in the world of elections had left him exhausted.
“I was very tired,” he said. “I just wanted to go home to my kids and go to sleep.”
Despite being active in his community, Myles had battled a lack of name recognition citywide and a dearth of resources and expertise from more seasoned Democratic party leaders.
“I understand, I was new, I didn’t have much name recognition,” he said. “I tried to get my message across.”
Recently, Myles returned to those 2019 election tallies. He had captured 17 percent of the vote in the four-way race and his daughter, who was looking at the vote totals with him, told Myles, “You know what, you got real close dad. You didn’t win, but I think if you run again you can.”
That was all Myles needed to hear. On Monday, he announced his candidacy for another run for a city council seat.
The 42-year-old father of two said his kids will join him on the campaign trail as he seeks one of three council seats to be contested in 2020.
“I want them to be able to experience the campaign,” Myles said. “I’m doing it for (my kids). My daughter’s wish sparked the flames.”
Since his first run, Myles has gained more prominence in the city as one of the founders of the Peacemakers group, a collection of citizens committed to defusing tensions in the community and fighting crime.
“I remained available to the community. The Peacemakers became a second family,” Myles said.
Myles is a native of the Falls. He has lived with his family on 16th Street for the past nine years.
He’s also a product of the Falls’ schools, attending Hyde Park School, Maple Avenue School, Gaskill Preparatory School and the old Niagara Falls High School.
After some time at Niagara County Community College, Myles embarked on a life devoted to music, playing as a church organist, as well as performing with local bands and his own trio.
His eyes still light up when he talks about going to the Bethlehem Revival Temple with his mom, Geraldine Sankey, who sang in the choir there.
He has a brother and two sisters who still live in the Falls, a brother in Texas and two brothers living in California.
A registered Democrat, Myles will seek his party’s endorsement. He’s also likely to seek the backing of the Working Families Party.
“I feel not all our citizens are being represented,” Myles said. “I feel there’s a detachment between the city (government) and the community. Things haven’t changed.”
A frequent presence at city council meetings, Myles says development continues to lag in the Falls and he doesn’t believe enough attention has been paid to the plight of small businesses. He’s also been troubled my rising crime rates and a police department stretched thin in manpower and resources.
“I realize we only have 47,000 residents,” Myles said, “But it’s still the same number of square miles you have to protect.”
