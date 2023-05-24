As Niagara Falls lawmakers prepare for tonight’s regularly scheduled council meeting, many residents are still discussing the aftermath of a special council session that never actually happened last week.
In response to criticism from members of the public, Mayor Robert Restaino and at least one of his council colleagues, Councilman Donta Myles on Tuesday defended his absence from a special meeting called by the mayor on May 17.
Critics have charged that Myles and Vincent Cauley, another councilman who did not attend last week’s special session, cost the city an opportunity to apply for a deadline-sensitive National Grid program aimed at cutting the city’s streetlight costs.
Myles characterized his absence as a matter of principle, noting that he’s been objecting to what he describes as Restaino’s abuse of the mayor’s power to call special meetings, which do not allow the public to comment on agenda items, for more than a year now.
“What kind of person would I have been had I set foot on the dais on that day and voted on anything?” he said. “I stand on my principles.”
“For me to get up there and vote yay or nay without giving the public the ability to ask the right questions, it would have been a disservice,” he added.
The May 17 session technically never happened as it failed to draw the minimum number of council members — three out of five — to formally conduct city business.
Council members Traci Bax and Ken Tompkins attended the meeting. Prior to the meeting, Council Chairman David Zajac indicated that he would not be in attendance due to a prior engagement. With Zajac, Cauley and Miles all not in attendance, the council lacked a quorum needed to take any formal action.
Restaino told the newspaper that he contacted all of the council members prior to the special meeting in an effort to find a suitable day and time for it. The mayor told the newspaper that three of the members — Bax, Tompkins and Myles — said they would come. He described the absence of Myles and Cauley as a “shame” and a “disgrace.”
“As a public servant, you have to be available,” he said. “These members decided that this wasn’t important enough for them.”
This week, Myles questioned why, if his administration considered the National Grid program so important, Restaino didn’t ask the council to approve the application earlier in the year instead of a week before the May 24 deadline. Myles acknowledged that during his one-on-one meeting with Restaino prior to the special session he told the mayor he “could” attend but said he did not tell him that he “would” do so.
“I said I could be there,” Myles said. “I never said I was going to be there. I said I could.”
Myles said the mayor’s main concern during their meeting wasn’t the National Grid program but rather another resolution concerning the city positioning itself for reimbursement from National Grid and the Empire State Development Corp. for a $140,000 feasibility study tied to the mayor’s proposed Centennial Park project.
Myles noted that the agenda for tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting does not include the feasibility study item and suggested that’s because, unlike special meetings where residents are not allowed to speak, regular council sessions afford the public the opportunity to comment.
He said he believes the mayor does not want to give the public the chance to publicly criticize the project which is a centerpiece of Restaino’s reelection campaign.
“Anything he wants on the agenda for special meetings there’s a reason behind it,” Myles said. “It’s not because it is time sensitive. By not putting it on the agenda this week, it shows his hand. It’s really black and white. He’s not even trying to hide it.”
Tompkins said he was surprised that the feasibility study item wasn’t on the agenda for tonight’s regularly scheduled council meeting, however, he said it was his understanding that Restaino could not attend tonight’s meeting and he thought that may have played a part in the administration’s thinking. He disagreed with Myles’ assertion that the mayor doesn’t want residents to speak publicly about the Centennial Park project.
“Maybe he’s not putting it on because (the mayor) won’t be there to speak on it,” Tompkins said.
Tompkins noted that another item left over from the special meeting that never happened will be on tonight’s agenda and it involves approval of the rezoning of a parcel on Acheson Drive to clear the way for Rainbow Air to move its operations to a property adjacent to the former Carborundum Center on Buffalo Avenue. The project involves construction of two new helipads and expansion of the company’s operation to include a new, 30,000-square-foot tourism center.
As to Myles and Cauley not attending last week’s special meeting, Tompkins said he was “disgusted” by it because he felt it did a disservice to the residents and, in light of the loss of the ability for the city to participate in the streetlight program, a disservice to the city as a whole.
“We have an obligation,” Tompkins said.” Whether you like it or not, when a meeting is called, we have an obligation to go to the meeting. If you don’t like it, vote no or abstain but show up. That’s our job.
"What bothers me the most is people were in the audience to come and have a meeting and we disappointed them. We didn’t do our job.”
Restaino was unavailable for comment on Tuesday.
Tonight’s regularly scheduled council meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be held inside council chambers at Niagara Falls City Hall, 745 Main St.
